Weybosset Research & Management LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 3.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.07% of FMC worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.77 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

