Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 572 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

