$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,868 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

