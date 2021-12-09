MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

