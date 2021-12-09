Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

