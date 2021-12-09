Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,096.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $32,234,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

APH stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.