Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

