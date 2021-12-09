Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

