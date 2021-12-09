Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 77,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.