Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 978 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Waste Management by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

