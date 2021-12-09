Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.