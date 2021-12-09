Optimum Investment Advisors Has $858,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

