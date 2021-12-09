Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 339 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $152.68 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

