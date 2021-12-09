CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $51,780,696,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $240.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

