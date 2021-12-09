Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,409 shares of company stock worth $54,299,441 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

NYSE:DELL opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.