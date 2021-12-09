WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.22 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

