Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.