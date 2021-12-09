WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,729 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

