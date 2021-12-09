BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

