CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

