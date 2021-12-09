CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of -229.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,740 shares of company stock valued at $123,596,435. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

