nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.76 million.nCino also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $57.17 on Thursday. nCino has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.11.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

