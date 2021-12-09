Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.90). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.85), with a volume of 30,206 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £128.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

