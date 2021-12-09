Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,047.28.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

