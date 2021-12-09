BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:DHF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

