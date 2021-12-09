BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:DHF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
