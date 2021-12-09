Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.96 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,118,132 shares.

BMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The company has a market capitalization of £115.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.