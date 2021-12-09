752 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.31. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

