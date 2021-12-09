Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

