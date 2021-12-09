Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

