Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.