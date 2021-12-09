James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $319.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $243.61 and a 52-week high of $323.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.41.

