Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 503.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period.

EWRE stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $40.74.

