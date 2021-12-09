James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

