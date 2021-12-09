Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $440.00 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.