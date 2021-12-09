Analyzing Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and American Rare Earths and Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 14 17 0 2.45 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $103.09, indicating a potential upside of 124.56%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -15.59% -35.32% -14.48% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $4.02 billion 3.46 -$189.00 million ($2.15) -21.35 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Rare Earths and Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

