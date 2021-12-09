Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $25.58 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

NYSE ZTS opened at $229.62 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

