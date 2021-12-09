Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $154.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.50 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $526.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $713.73 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

