ETHPad Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.