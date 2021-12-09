Comparing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Solo Brands alerts:

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solo Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.10 $18.41 million $1.41 15.34

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.99%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands 6.99% 11.49% 9.33%

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Solo Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.