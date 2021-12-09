Contrasting Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & Its Rivals

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 35 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greystone Logistics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 283 1038 1577 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Greystone Logistics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.51 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 41.98

Greystone Logistics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Logistics rivals beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.