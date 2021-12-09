iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 851,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 785,724 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 574,607 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

