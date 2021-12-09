Richard Preece Sells 11,459 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $197,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.