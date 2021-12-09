USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Daniel A. Macuga Sells 368 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USNA stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.