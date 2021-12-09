Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.61 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

