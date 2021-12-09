Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry Acquires 1,417 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

