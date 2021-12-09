Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Acquires 23,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,235.00 ($7,207.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.71.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

