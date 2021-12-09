Insider Buying: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Sheila Mae Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $13,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
