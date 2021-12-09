Insider Buying: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Sheila Mae Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $13,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daktronics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

