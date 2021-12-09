A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere Sells 1,905 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AOS opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.