iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

