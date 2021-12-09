Cadence Bank NA Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

